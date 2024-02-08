TELUS (T) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

TELUS Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of T stock traded down C$0.55 on Thursday, hitting C$22.96. 5,593,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,056. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Veritas Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.77.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

