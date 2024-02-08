Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $212-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.26 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.100 EPS.
Tenable Price Performance
Tenable stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.78. 1,481,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,387. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable
In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,920,653. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,833 shares of company stock worth $2,905,232. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tenable
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.