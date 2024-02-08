Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Shares of Terex stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.35. 908,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Terex by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Terex by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Terex by 64.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 35.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

