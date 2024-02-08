TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0259 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $232.26 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00078607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00027182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00021202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001233 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,778,095,774 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,621,251 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

