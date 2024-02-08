Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 52-Week High at $173.86

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.86 and last traded at $172.77, with a volume of 286538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,760 shares of company stock worth $7,794,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 30.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

