Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.28. 10,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 22,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the second quarter worth $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the first quarter worth $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the second quarter worth $255,000.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

