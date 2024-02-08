Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.95.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $160.21. 3,487,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,341,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average is $161.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.