Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $61,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.06. 9,201,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,177,550. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $290.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.