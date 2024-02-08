Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $21.20 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $21,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $502.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,689. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $504.08. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Several analysts have commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

