Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $22.46 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,565,251. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.