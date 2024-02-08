Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,397. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.