Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,004 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $346.59. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.70.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,725 shares of company stock worth $86,880,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

