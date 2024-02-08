Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,006 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,185 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $615.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,160. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

