Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,003 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock worth $1,876,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,444,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.84.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

