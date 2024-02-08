Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,040 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $40,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.98. 4,488,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.64. The company has a market cap of $282.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $293.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,801,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $371,005,175. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

