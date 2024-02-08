Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 6,145 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NEE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,142,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,727,502. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.