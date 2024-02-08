Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 6,308 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $113.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,699,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,562. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.60. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

