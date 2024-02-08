The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

The Carlyle Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.61. 4,258,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 328,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 62,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

