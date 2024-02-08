The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen Sells 10,800 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6 %

ENSG stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.06. The company had a trading volume of 247,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

