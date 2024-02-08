The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen Sells 10,800 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6 %
ENSG stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.06. The company had a trading volume of 247,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $122.90.
The Ensign Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.
Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group
The Ensign Group Company Profile
The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Ensign Group
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.