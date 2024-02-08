The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GS traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $385.04. 1,877,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,603. The company has a market cap of $125.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $393.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.65 and a 200-day moving average of $344.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,110 shares of company stock worth $5,990,991. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

