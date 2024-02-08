The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 64.4% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 1,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 50,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 87,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 866,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 304,336 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $363.84. 2,521,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $365.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

