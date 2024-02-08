The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

New York Times has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. New York Times has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NYT traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,144. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.08. New York Times has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in New York Times by 108.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 69.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

