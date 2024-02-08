Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.1% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $550.90. 1,549,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

