Theta Fuel Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $268.81 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00078142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00027174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00021076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,442,591,661 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.