Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Timken also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $80.58. The company had a trading volume of 174,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,048. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Timken has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Timken by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

