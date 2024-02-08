TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $390.23

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $390.23 and last traded at $388.00, with a volume of 67093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $379.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.11 and its 200-day moving average is $299.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.67.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,298,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,058 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

