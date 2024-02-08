Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 32,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Torrent Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.68.

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

