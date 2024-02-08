Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) to Issue $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TYG stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $28.60. 16,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.