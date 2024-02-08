Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TTP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $29.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
