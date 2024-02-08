Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $29.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTP. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 32.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 45.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.