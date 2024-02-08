Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.73). 192,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 469,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.73).

The company has a current ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The firm has a market cap of £230.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

