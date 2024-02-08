Truefg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Truefg LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises 4.7% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Truefg LLC owned 1.20% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of FREL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 163,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,869. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

