Truefg LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Truefg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039,924 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,459 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,589 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,809 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.00. 206,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

