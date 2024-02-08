Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Increased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Truist Financial by 64.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,679,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,052,000 after acquiring an additional 660,094 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 64.4% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,273. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Get Our Latest Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.