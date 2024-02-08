TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.58 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.240-0.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 5.3 %

TTMI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 1,528,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,961. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

