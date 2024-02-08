Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,739. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

