Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.
Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.
NYSE:TSN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,739. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
