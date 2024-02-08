Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,020,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,655,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $146.77 billion, a PE ratio of 146.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

