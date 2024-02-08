UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,069,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,183,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,013,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

