UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. UBS Group AG owned 1.63% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,449,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $918,324,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $333.97. 1,124,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,367. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $334.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

