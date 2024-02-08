UBS Group AG Sells 69,040 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,075,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.80% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $537,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after buying an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,354,000 after buying an additional 2,055,458 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,723 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.12.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

