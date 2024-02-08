UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $28.00 on Thursday. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Further Reading

