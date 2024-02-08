UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Stories

