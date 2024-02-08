UMA Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One UMA token can now be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00009040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $326.05 million and $35.93 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,019,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,288,279 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

