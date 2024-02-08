Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $6.39

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.39 or 0.00013931 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.83 billion and approximately $66.82 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00155097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008876 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

