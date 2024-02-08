United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. United States Steel accounts for 1.3% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,891,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,404,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,103,000 after acquiring an additional 67,824 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of X traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.36. 4,493,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,445. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

