Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Universal has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years.

Shares of UVV stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,076. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Universal has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

