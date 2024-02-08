Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVVGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Universal has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of UVV stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,076. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Universal has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UVV

Universal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also

Dividend History for Universal (NYSE:UVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.