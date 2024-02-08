Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.84 million. Universal Technical Institute also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.720 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTI. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of UTI traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,055. The firm has a market cap of $552.10 million, a P/E ratio of 147.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 40,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

