Unizen Price Down 3.3% This Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Unizen has a market cap of $51.66 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unizen has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.