V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,784,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,652. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

