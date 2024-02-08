VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 5,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 18,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $898,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 43,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 714.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 74,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

