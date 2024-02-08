Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 11.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $205,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 293.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 88,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,466,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP remained flat at $47.50 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 817,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,176. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

